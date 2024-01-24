After cattle and dogs, it’s horses’ turn to trouble Chennai residents

Residents of Mathur alleged that the stray horse movement has increased in their area over the last two months. “Recently horses are roaming around here and we have no idea who their owners are,” says Sathya, a local resident.

Sources claimed several abandoned corporation buildings in the area are being illegally used as stables. Rajarajan from the Madhavaram Residents Welfare Association told TNIE, “There are more than a dozen old buildings lying unused in Mathur. Some persons use these buildings to lodge horses during nighttime, and they let the animals out during the day. Corporation should put these buildings to use, and identify the owners of these stray horses.”

Meanwhile, corporation officials said they were not aware of the issue. “We usually get complaints regarding stray cattle and dogs. We haven’t received any complaints regarding stray horses. We will look into the issue,” said a senior corporation official.