Metro rail inks contract for study to link Hosur, Bommasandra

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail on Tuesday signed a contract agreement worth Rs 2.94 lakh with consultants- Balaji Railroad Systems Private Limited and Habog Consultants Private Limited - to conduct a feasibility study for introducing the Inter-State Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) between Hosur and Bommasandra.
This proposed corridor is approximately 20 km, covering 8 km in Tamil Nadu and 12 km in Karnataka. The scope of work includes conducting various traffic surveys, updating the existing Travel Demand Model, forecasting the travel demand for 30 years at five-year intervals and estimating ridership along the proposed corridor. Chennai Metro Rail Managing Director MA Siddique and other officials were present during the event.