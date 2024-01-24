Petition for change. Period.

CHENNAI: In April and May of 2023, IT professional Punitha P traversed rocky, half-laid roads and dense jungles to reach the hamlets of Tiruvannamalai’s Jawadhu Hills. Along with a group from city-based Dulkal NGO, the 28-year-old volunteer aimed to conduct classes on menstruation hygiene and awareness in government schools. Interacting with 7th and 8th standard students from Adivasi communities, Punitha, who hails from Erode, found a basic dearth of necessities, from no school washrooms, pipelines with no water connection or motors, and a dire lack of awareness of the menstrual cycle.

In the hills, Punitha found girls quietly changed pads in densely forested areas and disposed of them there, menstruating mothers slept outside homes and many still used old cotton cloth in place of sanitary napkins. “There is no chance of washing hands there or any other hygienic practices. Some said they would keep the new pad above the old if they needed to change their napkins during class hours. I noted there is no dustbin in the washroom of some schools,” she says.

Ahead of The National Girl Child Day and the International Day of Education (January 24), she resolutely looked to social media for change and took to the Internet with a petition, with the aid of Nguvu. Addressed to the Minister of Adi Dravidar Welfare, Hill Tribes, and Bonded Labour Welfare, N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, and Tiruvannamalai collector B Murugesh, her petition has few demands: “Period-friendly toilets, sanitary napkin vending or disposal machines, and proper water supply in tribal schools.” Currently having received 4,361 signatures, Punitha hopes to receive 10,000 at least to present her case to end the period poverty in Jawadhu Hills.