Plumber dies after inhaling poisonous gas from sludge tank at Thirumullaivoyal apartment

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old plumber died due to asphyxiation after he inhaled noxious gas from a sludge tank in an apartment complex in Thirumullaivoyal on Tuesday. Another plumber also inhaled the gas and was subsequently hospitalised.

Thirumullaivoyal police said plumber Ramesh, who is receiving treatment at the hospital, was called to the apartment complex to repair a motor in a sludge tank. Ramesh brought Suresh along with him, and both lost consciousness upon opening the sump.