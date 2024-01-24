Understanding child sexual abuse beyond gender

CHENNAI : While society has become better at acknowledging child sexual abuse (CSA), the belief that only girls are vulnerable persists among many. Dr Alankaar Sharma, a senior lecturer at the University of Wollongong, who studies masculinities and CSA, explains that patriarchal systems make it difficult for society to understand sexual violence against boys and men. In an interview with Ranjitha Gunasekaran, he explains how patriarchy, while unjustly privileging boys and men, can also be toxic to them.

Excerpts:

CSA against boys does not get as much attention as sexual violence against girls. Why do you think that is?

Various factors contribute to this, and they largely have to do with heteronormative and patriarchal systems. Our society does not have a script to understand sexual violence against boys and men. We don’t typically acknowledge that sexual abuse of boys can occur. So we don’t talk to boys about CSA prevention.

Because of this gap in our collective knowledge, we often make sense of sexual abuse of boys in problematic ways such as thinking about it as “boys being boys” and not recognising it as violence, or believing that CSA does not have significant adverse outcomes for boys.

How do patriarchal norms affect men and boys who’ve survived CSA?

CSA experiences of boys are profoundly gendered and heavily influenced by patriarchal norms and expectations regarding masculinity. Often it is presumed that a boy’s masculinity could be fundamentally damaged on account of sexual abuse. In this sense, CSA is understood as an emasculating experience for boys which carries immense stigma. Given the oppressive and often violent treatment of non-normative men such as queer men, and men with behaviours that are typically identified as feminine, it is understandable that any experience that brings a boy or man’s masculinity into question is an experience that would cause them and the people who care for them significant anxiety.

Men and boys are expected to be sexually adventurous and in control of their sexual experiences. Consequently, men and boy survivors often worry they may be perceived as weak or lacking control if they disclose their abuse experiences.

Another expectation in patriarchal societies is for men to be straight/heterosexual. In the case of most boys who experience sexual abuse, the perpetrator is another male (since most CSA perpetrators are males regardless of victim’s gender). This heteronormative expectation causes men and boy survivors to worry about being perceived as gay within a homophobic environment.