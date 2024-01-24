When solving Rubik’s Cubes as a hobby brings honours

CHENNAI : On January 16, as the clock struck 7.45 am, a Guinness World Record was broken by HR Kanish. Dressed in a black hoodie, sitting on a plastic chair with tables covered in white cloth in front of him, and boxes of Rubik’s cubes placed on the floor, this feat was witnessed by the members of the Tamil Nadu Cube Association at Sree Akshayam hotel in Anna Nagar. Kanish now holds the record for the maximum number of solves with a diagonally rotating Rubik’s cube (skewb) nonstop for 24 hours. While the previous record at this time was 5,000 cubes, Kanish solved 9,793 cubes, and the quickest solved cube was in one second.

“I was really happy and pretty much exhausted,” said Kanish when the new record was set. He started slow so that he could warm up and stay energised for the rest of the day and night. His pace increased as the sun rose higher and higher. “The actual speed started after the first session (after four hours). I solved a thousand cubes every two hours,” he said.

This speed remained constant until 7 pm with encouragement from friends and family. After a short break, the same process continued until 2 am. “Solving cube after cube, fatigue started setting in bringing my power down. But my friends kept motivating me which helped me regain my concentration,” shared Kanish.

In 24 hours, Kanish took a break of just two hours and one minute. The rest of the time, Kanish was hyper-focused on recognising and solving the 300 patterns of the cubes. “For example, one side of the cube (the face) is solved first then the rest is solved following one algorithm. It involves only two steps but there are minute changes in each step. In this case, recognition is very important,” said Kanish who learned to solve the cube on his own in two years.