Befriend a dog to stay healthy

CHENNAI : Dogs have long been known as ‘man’s best friend’, but their significance goes beyond companionship. Scientific research has unveiled a plethora of health benefits associated with having a canine companion. Dogs have a remarkable ability to reduce stress levels and promote emotional well-being. The simple act of petting a dog releases oxytocin, a hormone linked to reducing stress and anxiety. Research shows that interacting with dogs can lower cortisol levels, blood pressure, and heart rate, contributing to a calmer and more relaxed state of mind.

Dogs play a vital role in supporting mental health. Their constant companionship provides a sense of purpose, reduces feelings of loneliness, and alleviates symptoms of depression and anxiety. The unconditional love and non-judgmental nature of dogs create a comforting and supportive environment for individuals struggling with mental health issues. Dogs act as social catalysts, fostering social interactions and community engagement. Dog owners often find themselves connecting with other dog enthusiasts during walks or at dog parks, leading to increased socialisation and a sense of belonging within the community. This social interaction contributes to better mental health and a support network.

The relationship between humans and dogs is a mutually beneficial connection that significantly impacts human health and well-being. From reducing stress and boosting mental health to promoting physical activity and providing unconditional companionship, dogs play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of our lives.

Embracing the presence of a furry companion isn’t just about having a pet — it’s about nurturing a relationship that contributes to a healthier, happier, and more fulfilling life for both humans and their canine counterparts.

Sharannya Bajoria

@tailsoflove_blog

Sharannya Bajoria is a class 11 student from Kolkata, who is extremely passionate about animals