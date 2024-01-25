Chaos at Koyambedu as cops try to push bus ops to Kilambakkam

CHENNAI: COMPLETE chaos ensued at the Chennai Contract Carriage Bus Terminal (CCCBT) near Koyambedu market on Wednesday evening ,when thousands of passengers arrived to board buses to their hometown for the long weekend. They were caught unawares as the state government implemented the ban on southbound omnibuses from boarding passengers from the CCCBT.

Though around 30 to 40 MTC buses were kept on standby to ferry out passengers to the Kilambakkam bus terminus, most passengers boarded the omnibuses that were parked outside the CCCBT. A huge number of people were seen roaming around the area with heavy luggage not knowing where the buses to their native districts were parked.

With the state government declaring a holiday on Thursday for Thai Poosam, and Friday being Republic Day, many had travel plans for the long weekend.

However, what threw a spanner in the works was the omnibus operators’ refusal to adhere to the transport commissioner’s order that all the southbound private buses must pick up and drop off passengers at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam from January 24 onwards.