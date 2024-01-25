Chaos at Koyambedu as cops try to push bus ops to Kilambakkam

CHENNAI: COMPLETE chaos ensued at the Chennai Contract Carriage Bus Terminal (CCCBT) near Koyambedu market on Wednesday evening ,when thousands of passengers arrived to board buses to their hometown for the long weekend. They were caught unawares as the state government implemented the ban on southbound omnibuses from boarding passengers from the CCCBT.
Though around 30 to 40 MTC buses were kept on standby to ferry out passengers to the Kilambakkam bus terminus, most passengers boarded the omnibuses that were parked outside the CCCBT. A huge number of people were seen roaming around the area with heavy luggage not knowing where the buses to their native districts were parked.
With the state government declaring a holiday on Thursday for Thai Poosam, and Friday being Republic Day, many had travel plans for the long weekend.
However, what threw a spanner in the works was the omnibus operators’ refusal to adhere to the transport commissioner’s order that all the southbound private buses must pick up and drop off passengers at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam from January 24 onwards.
“The order banning operation of buses inside the city even before ensuring adequate facilities at Kilambakkam is completely unacceptable,” said Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Operators Association President A Afzal. He ruled out the possibility that omnibus operators will approach Madras High Court to revoke the ban, but lamented that the clampdown is causing passengers much hardship.
“Without proper connectivity, the passengers have to now depend on autos and buses which will add to the traffic congestion. The government should have opened the new terminus after providing all amenities. We are not protesting the order. We are just asking for some time. We have visited the minister’s office several times to voice our problems, but no one is paying heed to us,” he added.
“There is no way around 1,000 buses can be parked suddenly at Kilambakkam. The bay allocated at Kilambakkam can accommodate only 100 buses. It will take time till everything falls into place. Until then, the passengers will have to pay heavily for transfer rides. In the end run, the public will have to bear the brunt,” Afzal further told TNIE.
However, he said that the bus operators will abide by the state government’s decision and operate from Kilambakkam.
Meanwhile, CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra along with other officials, were present at the CCCBT on Wednesday night.
Sources said that it would have been better had the officials implemented the order in the morning.