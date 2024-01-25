Cyclone Michaung: Rs 210 crore-tenders to be floated for road works

CHENNAI: The city corporation will float tenders worth Rs 210 crores to repair and relay roads that were affected by Cyclone Michaung, Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru told reporters on Wednesday. It is estimated that areas in the corporation suffered damages of around Rs 990 crore due to the floods in December.

Elaborating on the tender, Standing Committee Chairman N Chitrarasu said, “A list verified by the TUFIDCO (TN Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development) was initially put forth from the zonal level, and it was subsequently finalised. The list was prepared to ensure that only roads that need repair work are being relaid.” The corporation had already started laying roads in Teynampet, Adyar, T Nagar and Nungambakkam areas.