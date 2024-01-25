Ghosts, Monsters & Dreams: En ooru reimagined

For the people, by the people

The People’s Plan for Eco-Restoration of Ennore Wetlands is different from the government’s plan, asserts Nityanand. The art exhibition is a part of a research project that reimagines the idea of a Good City (Chennai) in the context of the people’s struggle to protect the Ennore wetlands.

“The government’s plan is unable to deal with quantifiable but extremely important concepts like emotions, stories and relationships. The people’s plan relies on these emotions and relationships and builds upon stories in addition to data. Over the last three years, we have been collecting stories from elders in the community to see how people have related to their land and the life around it and how that relationships have changed or degraded,” he says. Nityanand adds that the issues have been primarily around the economy (jobs and livelihood), health and ecology, and it is also important to restore degraded relationships along with the wetlands.

The plan will be launched by three retired judges — Justice S Muralidhar (former chief justice of Odisha High Court), Justice D Hariparanthaman (Madras High Court), and Justice K Kannan (Punjab and Haryana High Court) at Ennore Vyaparigal Sanga Thirumana Mandapam, Kamaraj Nagar. “Typically, policy changes are ideated and presented in offices. For the first time, it is presented as part of an art exhibition. It is also unique in the fact that it is coming from people who are stakeholders in everything that happens,” says Satwik Gade, independent artist and curator of the exhibition.

Satwik has worked with M Adhithya Mohan, M Elavarasan, S Kirubavathi and M Rajesh along with Aafreen Kabir, Benisha, Dhavalya Sagar, John Cook, whose artworks will be featured in the exhibition. “The idea was to use artistic materials to tell the essence and the expression of the story as interestingly as possible. Since the artists are students, the idea was also to keep things experimental. We focussed on the stories and tried to figure out what kind of visual composition would be best for the story. Five artists have experimented with 12-15 kinds of mediums. They were given time to engage with the issue, talk to solidarity activists and fisherfolk in Ennore and Pulicat areas. The exhibition is a culmination of all of the discussions and art making workshops,” he shares.

Kirubavathi, who is presenting her work on Manipur Thamizhachi along with three other artworks that she relates to, shares, “Manipur Thamizhachi tells the story of a native of Manipur who came to Ennore in 1996. She was married off at an early age and couldn’t study further because there weren’t schools nearby and she had to travel a lot every day. I travel almost six hours every day from Chengalpattu to Chennai, so I understood the difficulty. I also focussed on the fact that Ennore has people from different places. Just like it has eagles from here and flamingos from other places, people from different parts live in the land,” shares the artist who used the medium of thread to portray the story.

Artist Rajesh wanted to focus on the food and livelihood of the people of Ennore, thus Mathi Curry, his woodcut work tells the story of people who catch fish from Kosasthalaiyar and make flavourful dishes out of it. Similarly, every artist tells a story innovatively.