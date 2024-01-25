Smiling Queen’s success on stage

CHENNAI : If cricketer Anil Kumble was called the ‘Smiling Assassin’ in the way he cleaned up the top order batting might, Malathi Sampath earned a similar coinage in a different field where she did not have the luxury of a cricket ball for the telling blows.

A new play from the House of Gurukulam Original Boys Company ‘95 is good enough to warm the cockles of theatre buffs. Starved of family fare, the die-hard fans happily walked the extra mile even if the venue stretched the city limits. And they did not mind the additional yards, much like in the marathon race, if the female lead answered to the name of Malathi Sampath.

After the legacy passed hands from the evergreen Poornam Viswanathan, a few bankers joined hands to keep the show going in the most earnest ways. A family drama interspersed with meanings of substance and of the keepsake variety had the audience hooked to the proceedings.

A constant in all the plays — from the coinage of the new name till date — Malathi recalls the time when her experience in inter-bank competitions came in handy when the call came from Gurukulam. “Way back in the late 1980s, I started acting with Indian Bank’s cultural troupe, before I joined Gurukulam, founded by M Boovaragha Murthy in T Nagar, under the guidance of seasoned artiste Poornam Viswanathan,” she says.

Under this banner, Malathi bagged several awards like best actress, character and supporting artiste from sabhas like Karthik Fine Arts during their Kodai Nataka Vizha, Mylapore Academy, Chrompet Cultural Academy, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha and more.

Stage to screen

Malathi’s fruitful stint in theatre includes acting in plays and television serials of legendary director K Balachander. “I had the great opportunity to be directed by KB sir in the serial Shanti Nilayam, an experience which I will never forget,” she states. Another moment of reckoning for the stage delight was when KB gave her an unforgettable role in his last play Oru Koodai Pasam, where he played the role of her father. If that was the mother of all roles in her sojourn, Malathi considers herself blessed to come under the wings of ace directors like Cho Ramaswamy, Bombay Chanakya, Marina, TV Varadararajan, Bombay Kannan, Bagyam Ramaswamy, KS Nagarajan, KSN Sundar, Vadhyar Raman, Devan and others. “They all nurtured me with the fondness of a father to a new-born right through with varied roles. The beauty of it being the diversified roles each different from chalk to cheese,” she says.

Apart from plays and tele-serials, Malathi has also performed in few short films (one of which bagged an international award) and acted in a movie Satham Podadhe, directed by Vasanth. “Offers rained in after my debut film, little realising the silent impact my character had created. But, holding a responsible bank job came in the way of a film career, which had all the trappings to take off and zoom to a different level,” she shares.

Not nurturing any regrets, Malathi feels she is destined and happy to play the mother roles, where she is the fulcrum of the plot. “Raised in a joint family, I knew the nuances and joy which brings in such an ambience. When the little ones in the family are in the growing phase, there could be no substitute for a mother’s love, which comes unconditionally. A father may meet the financial needs, but it is the mother who willingly shoulders the family responsibilities. Happy are the children to lean on the mother’s shoulder when the going gets tough. The joy has no limits, when the mother musters courage to meet the demands. The unbridled joy overflows when peace is ensured in all quarters,” she explains.