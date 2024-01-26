Journos condemn Annamalai for derogatory remarks

CHENNAI: Condemning the derogatory remarks made by BJP state president K Annamalai against journalist Karthigai Selvan of News 18 Tamil Nadu recently, various journalist associations staged a protest at Valluvar Kottam on Thursday.

Earlier this week during a press meet, Annamalai spoke against Karthigai Selvan over an interview the latter did with minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Despite receiving widespread flak, the BJP leader refused to apologise and claimed they were taking a term he had used out of context to attack him.

Dubbing the protest as propaganda machinery, Annamalai said in an ‘X’ post that the journalists were behaving like DMK spokespersons. He also shared edited video clips of past interviews taken by the journalists.

Senior journalist Kavitha Muralidharan said it was unbecoming of a party leader to respond in a ‘troll behaviour’ kind of way. Nakkheeran Gopal, editor and publisher of Nakkheeran magazine, said media houses should boycott Annamalai for his remarks.

Resolutions condemning the leader for his remarks were passed during the protest.