A peek into comedian Nesan’s nation

CHENNAI : Touted to be the youngest comedian in the city, Nesan C David has mastered the art of eliciting peals of laughter through relatable content and songs. His hour-long stand-up comedy show ‘Bad Decision’, which talked about dating and breakups, struck a chord with the youngsters. After this hilarious hit, he is back this weekend with his new set ‘Nesan’s Nation’.

Nesan is among the few comedians who also play musical instruments and dole out funny songs amid his jokes. “I do relatable comedies, which attract the teenage and youth crowd. I also do musical comedy, where I sing funny songs in the middle of my show by playing the guitar and the piano to entertain the audience,” he says.

His second comedy show, ‘Nesan’s Nation’, also toes the same line of relatable jokes. “Obviously, I can’t reveal the jokes, but I’ll mostly be talking about things that all the audience can resonate with and react to,” he says. But he does share something that the audience can expect this time.

“There’s going to be a segment called Crowdwork in the show where I will create jokes on the spot with the names of the audience...so that’s a fun bit. And then I’ll engage and entertain the audience with a few comical songs,” he adds.

While one might have a funny bone, not everyone finds success on the stage. At 21, Nesan has managed to garner quite a fan following. After a few videos from ‘Bad Decisions’ went viral on Instagram, his number of followers increased. “One of my memorable achievements was when I had more than five sold-out shows in Chennai and Bangalore. I have also performed in Coimbatore and Puducherry,” he shares.