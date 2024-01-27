A walk to remember

A personal mission

Gita’s first walk was 1,700 km, the longest among all her walks. In October 2022, she set off to Dhaka. In September 2023, she ventured on a short walk from Konark to Puri and then to Bhubaneswar. The recent walk, she shares, provided a chance to connect with varied group of participants, including people with disabilities, architecture students, the elderly, and NGO representatives, along the way to find unique ideas for responsible design.

The walk that started from The Museum of Possibilities, Chennai, on January 7, is set to end on January 28 at the Museum of Art and Photography, Bengaluru. Gita says, “There is an empowerment corridor at the Marina beach which is made of wood by the Museum of Possibilities. It is the only place where people with disabilities can walk up to the water or wheel themselves in a wheelchair as walking on sand can be very difficult. The Museum of Possibilities demonstrates how common people can make small changes in their own homes to make things convenient for persons with disabilities. So starting the walk from a place like that was a fabulous experience.”

Inculcating empathy

Gita affirms that this walk is very different from the earlier walks where she was clocking a lot more in terms of mileage. She says, “I was doing 25 to 40 kilometers and the average was about 30 to 32 kilometers per day. So this time, there is a clear focus on universal design and its accessibility where every day a formal interaction is curated. I need about two and a half hours every day for the interaction itself. So the target of walking this time is not more than 20 kilometers a day.”