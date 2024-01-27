Ammonia leak: Ennore stir enters second month

CHENNAI: On the day the nation celebrated its 75th Republic Day, our city marked a rather grim milestone. A whole month has passed since the ammonia gas leak incident unsettled Ennore.

Still, the residents’ demand that the Coromandel fertilizer plant, which was blamed for the leak, be closed has still not been met, and the protest pushing for this demand has also entered its second month.

Families in over 30 villages, that were deep asleep during the wee hours of December 27 were awakened by frantic screams about the gas leak. Around 50 people were hospitalised, and a couple of people had to even undergo angio surgery. The villagers began an indefinite protest in Ennore demanding permanent closure of the fertilizer plant.