Ammonia leak: Ennore stir enters second month

CHENNAI: On the day the nation celebrated its 75th Republic Day, our city marked a rather grim milestone. A whole month has passed since the ammonia gas leak incident unsettled Ennore.
Still, the residents’ demand that the Coromandel fertilizer plant, which was blamed for the leak, be closed has still not been met, and the protest pushing for this demand has also entered its second month.
Families in over 30 villages, that were deep asleep during the wee hours of December 27 were awakened by frantic screams about the gas leak. Around 50 people were hospitalised, and a couple of people had to even undergo angio surgery. The villagers began an indefinite protest in Ennore demanding permanent closure of the fertilizer plant.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) also took up a suo motu case over the incident and the next hearing is on February 6. It has also directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to file a detailed report.
The state government on January 14 announced a slew of interim measures to be undertaken in Ennore and Manali region. The government had also assured that all necessary actions will be taken after the government-constituted expert committee submits its report on the incident.
Despite these announcements, the residents have vowed to continue the protest till the plant is closed. Mahesh, a Periyakuppam resident and member of the protesting committee, said, “All announcements made by the government should have been executed by now. Not just our livelihoods, even our lives are at stake.”
The protesting committee has also decided to implead itself in the ongoing litigation before the NGT, and also file a separate writ petition before the Madras High Court.
“We will continue the peaceful protest till the government takes cognizance of our plight and takes action. We are also ready to fight it legally,” said Lynal, another member of the committee.
The protest entered the 31st day on Friday and people from as many as 33 villages take turns to stage the protest everyday. The protesting committee, following a public hearing held earlier this month, will organise another meeting on Saturday. Retired High Court Judges S Muralidhar, K Kannan and D Hariparandhaman will preside over the meeting.