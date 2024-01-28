Ennore villagers come up with plan to restore wetland

CHENNAI: With the indefinite protest launched by Ennore residents following the oil spill and Ammonia gas leak entering the 32nd on Saturday, Ennore Makkal Paathukappu Kuzhu, a collective of 33 villages protesting against Coromandel fertiliser plant, released a road map for the restoration of wetland.

“Even though we started protesting after the ammonia gas leak, our plight is not restricted to the plant alone. Our immediate demand is to close the fertilizer plant to prevent any untoward incidents and restore the larger Ennore area to its past glory,” said Kumaravel, a member of the protesting committee.

In addition to the interventions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the government, the protesting committee is taking up citizen-led initiatives to highlight their issue.