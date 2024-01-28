Pipeline burst, floods houses in Perungudi

CHENNAI: A metro water pipeline burst resulted in inundation of 25 houses, apart from damaging 25 two-wheelers, five cars and a transformer in Perungudi on Friday evening. The pipeline supplies 45 lakh litres of potable water to Perungudi from an overhead tank to around 2,000 households.
After a 6mm diameter pipeline broke, around 25 lakh litres was spilled over. M Kannan, a resident, said Chennai Corporation officials, while working on storm water drains, inadvertently damaged the pipelines.
A senior official from Chennai Metro Water said that repair works began on Saturday morning and were expected to conclude by night.
The water supply schedule, typically every alternate day in the area, was expected to resume on Sunday as usual. L Sharmila, a resident, described the incident similar to a flash flood.