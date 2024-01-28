Pipeline burst, floods houses in Perungudi

CHENNAI: A metro water pipeline burst resulted in inundation of 25 houses, apart from damaging 25 two-wheelers, five cars and a transformer in Perungudi on Friday evening. The pipeline supplies 45 lakh litres of potable water to Perungudi from an overhead tank to around 2,000 households.

After a 6mm diameter pipeline broke, around 25 lakh litres was spilled over. M Kannan, a resident, said Chennai Corporation officials, while working on storm water drains, inadvertently damaged the pipelines.