Thiruvottiyur family claims neighbour mixing faeces in tank

CHENNAI: A family from Thiruvottiyur has claimed that their neighbour has been mixing human faeces in their water tank.

Police sources said the issue came to light after the family in Kalyana Chetty Nagar in Thiruvottiyur fixed a CCTV camera on their premises upon suspicion as its members started suffering from stomach ailments for the the past few months. “They found that their neighbour was mixing human faeces in their water tank,” they said.