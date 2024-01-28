Vandalur Zoo gets endangered bird species from Uttar Pradesh in exchange programme

CHENNAI: The Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as Vandalur zoo, has received some endangered and near-threatened bird species from Kanpur Zoo in Uttar Pradesh as part of an animal exchange programme.

A pair of Egyptian vultures, which are classified as "endangered" in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, three Himalayan Griffon, which are nearly threatened and five Mottled Wood Owl that are rarely sighted in the wild have arrived from Kanpur in a specially designed vehicle by road.

This apart, around eight Common Langurs were also received from Kanpur Zoo. In exchange, Vandalur Zoo has given a pair of reticulated python and mouse deer.

Confirming these details to TNIE, Chief Wildlife Warden and Zoo director Srinivas R Reddy said, "We received the animals around Saturday midnight. They will be kept under quarantine for 20 days before putting them on public display. For the first time, Vandalur Zoo will be having Egyptian vultures, Himalayan Griffon and Mottled Wood Owl species in its mix and am sure they will interest the public."

The top official said Vandalur zoo had a pair of Common Langurs, but the male died recently. "We wanted to form a troop. So, we got 8 healthy Langurs," the official said.