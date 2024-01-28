Vandalur Zoo gets endangered bird species from Uttar Pradesh in exchange programme

CHENNAI: The Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as Vandalur zoo, has received some endangered and near-threatened bird species from Kanpur Zoo in Uttar Pradesh as part of an animal exchange programme.
A pair of Egyptian vultures, which are classified as "endangered" in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, three Himalayan Griffon, which are nearly threatened and five Mottled Wood Owl that are rarely sighted in the wild have arrived from Kanpur in a specially designed vehicle by road.
This apart, around eight Common Langurs were also received from Kanpur Zoo. In exchange, Vandalur Zoo has given a pair of reticulated python and mouse deer.
Confirming these details to TNIE, Chief Wildlife Warden and Zoo director Srinivas R Reddy said, "We received the animals around Saturday midnight. They will be kept under quarantine for 20 days before putting them on public display. For the first time, Vandalur Zoo will be having Egyptian vultures, Himalayan Griffon and Mottled Wood Owl species in its mix and am sure they will interest the public."
The top official said Vandalur zoo had a pair of Common Langurs, but the male died recently. "We wanted to form a troop. So, we got 8 healthy Langurs," the official said.
Zoo adding more amenities
Vandalur Zoo being one of the major attractions in the city is gearing up for the summer vacation rush and undertaking several visitor friendly initiatives from improving the tourists' experience at the enclosures by providing clear glass view points near all the crocodile enclosures, augmenting RO water supply at 16 locations and adding more battery operated vehicles to cut down on the wait time.
TNIE was in the zoo on Sunday and personally saw several ongoing works. The Gharial, a fish-eating crocodile, and Otter enclosures which were provided with clear glass viewing were particularly engaging for both visitors and the animals. Live fish feed was provided for the Otters in specified intervals and the water cascade created was appreciated by the visitors.
Reddy said one of the observations that Zoo Authority of Tamil Nadu made during one of the inspections was that there was too much barricading, which would prevent children from seeing the animals uninterrupted. "We took the feedback and gradually started to modify the croc enclosures with glass viewpoints. Now, the tourists' experience is much better."
He said many of these works were being carried out with the CSR funds received during this fiscal area. "We were fortunate to receive around Rs 8 crore in CSR grants."
During the pongal festivities, the zoo management handled a large crowd of 80,000 and no untoward incident was reported.