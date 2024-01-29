Call to change TNPSC interview panel for judge exam

CHENNAI: DK chief K Veeramani and VCK leader MP Thol Thirumavalavan have called for changing the composition of the four-member TNPSC interview panel, which conducts final interviews for filling up 258 civil judge positions across the state.

The interviews are scheduled to take place from January 29 to February 12 for candidates shortlisted in the written exams conducted by TNPSC last year. The panel will comprise four judges from the Madras High Court, nominated by the chief justice, along with TNPSC members to assess the candidates.