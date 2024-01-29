Canvases of change

“For the past 50 years, people have been protesting here. After 2010 or 2013, there’s a lot of evidence (of struggles) but before that, there’s oral history. So to map the 70s and 80s, we spoke to the heads of villages and picked a few main ones,” she says.

As Nithyanand says, “In the imagining of a good city, when it comes from positions of dominance… you automatically have a sacrifice zone for the development of a good city.” Recalling his childhood in Ennore, relishing dishes of fish, and being surrounded by cattle, chief guest filmmaker Gopi Nainar, says, “While looking at the exhibition, I felt fear, like I’ve gotten caught in the jaws of an animal. In today’s world, we are all consumers and have gotten caught by the corporates.”

In ‘Once There Was A River’ — a play co-written and performed by students of Arunodhaya Children’s Sangam — the parai beats took the audience to Vada Chennai, through time. From a child yearning to play kabaddi with industry-induced breathing issues to a paati yearning for the sweet taste of the water from a depleted canal, the nine-member cast’s dialogues told the tale of pollution and loss of livelihood in this sacrifice zone. “Vada Chennai has 32 red-zone industries, My dream is to remove all of them,” says Nagulan, a member.

At this moment, as industries continue to pollute north Chennai, Sembada Thatha’s wrath persists and his waves continue to eat the shore. Ennore’s ghosts, monsters, and dreams urge citizens to reimagine what a good city for all can be.