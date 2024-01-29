Crowning moment for Carnatic music

CHENNAI: His Majesty King Charles III, the King of the United Kingdom, bestowed the prestigious Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) upon the acclaimed violinist, Jyotsna Srikanth, during his birthday honours list on December 12, 2023, at Windsor Castle, UK. This recognition, the third-highest civilian award in the UK, acknowledges her outstanding contribution to music on an international scale.

Hailing from Bengaluru, Jyotsna holds the distinction of being the first Carnatic musician and performer to receive this esteemed accolade. Renowned for her versatility in Carnatic music and seamless collaborations across genres, Jyotsna shares insights into her journey to the global stage and unveils details about her upcoming projects in a conversation with CE.

How did your musical journey commence?

My mother, a vocalist, introduced me to music from a very young age. By the age of three, she was already teaching me small songs. The turning point came when at the age of five, she took me to a concert by the legendary violinist Kunnakudi Vaidyanathan. The mesmerising sound of the violin left a lasting impression, leading me to imitate violin playing at home with two brooms. The passion ignited, and at the age of nine, I gave my first concert. Accompanying Balamuralikrishna at 15 marked another milestone. Discovering Ilaiyaraaja’s ‘How to Name It’ album fascinated me with Western violin techniques.

This led me to learn Western classical music, receiving a fellowship from Trinity College of Music London. Subsequently, my journey included playing for films, exploring various styles like Nordic and Irish folk. Moving to London brought unexpected opportunities. In 2004, I founded Dhruv Arts to promote South Indian music in the UK, emphasising Carnatic concerts. The London International Arts Festival, initiated in 2012 during the Olympic year, has evolved into a prominent world music festival, now in its 11th year across five venues. The focus has been on bringing mainstream exposure to Carnatic music while embracing diverse global influences.