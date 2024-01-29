Delayed start of trade fair led to dip in sales: Chennai traders

As per data from the tourism department, 2,47,769 people visited the fair until Saturday, while 2,55,904 people had turned up for the fair last year in the first 14 days.

The expo was inaugurated on January 4 last year, but owing to the Formula 4 Indian Championship and Indian Racing League scheduled last month at Island Grounds, it was decided that the 48th edition of the fair will be unveiled only on January 10.