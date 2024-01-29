Delayed start of trade fair led to dip in sales: Chennai traders

CHENNAI: With the footfall at the 48th India Tourist and Industrial Fair witnessing a slight dip, traders said the business is off to a sluggish start this year. It was inaugurated by Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in the presence of Tourism Minister K Ramachandran at Island Grounds on January 12.
As per data from the tourism department, 2,47,769 people visited the fair until Saturday, while 2,55,904 people had turned up for the fair last year in the first 14 days.
The expo was inaugurated on January 4 last year, but owing to the Formula 4 Indian Championship and Indian Racing League scheduled last month at Island Grounds, it was decided that the 48th edition of the fair will be unveiled only on January 10.
However, since setting of stalls got delayed due to floods in December, the launch date was again pushed to January 12. The collection of entry fee also began after the initial two days.
"We could have witnessed great sales if the authorities had inaugurated the fair before Christmas. Though there are good crowds on weekends, the overall sales have declined,” a garment seller at the fair said. Another vendor said the footfall suffered on weekdays since the event was launched close to the Pongal holidays.
Meanwhile, sources from tourism department said they expect the business to pick up pace within a week. On Saturday, a total of 22,609 people visited the fair.
The entry fee is Rs 40 for adults and Rs 25 for children while kids aged under five will be allowed to enter free of cost. The fair will be open from 3 pm to 10 pm on weekdays and 11 am to 10 pm on weekends. Sources said the expo will be open till the last week of March.