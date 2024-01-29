Diversions on Whites Road for Chennai metro work

CHENNAI: In view of the CMRL construction proposed at Thousand Lights metro station on Whites Road, a few road diversions will be enforced for one week from Sunday onwards on a trial basis.

Vehicles won’t be allowed to enter from Pattullos Road-Whites Road Junction to Whites Road-Thiru Vi Ka Junction. Vehicles coming from Royapettah Tower Clock towards Anna Salai via Whites road will be diverted at Pattulas Road-Whites Road Junction towards Pattullos Road.

Vehicles coming from Anna Salai towards Smith Road will be restricted from taking a right turn at Smith Road-Whites Road Junction towards Sathyam Cinemas. Only one way traffic will be allowed from Whites Road-Thiru Vi Ka Junction to Whites Road-Pattullos Road Junction.