Rithika shines for Salem in TNCA Inter Districts Women’s tournament

CHENNAI: SJ Rithika took 6/11 to help Salem beat Coimbatore by 39 runs in the TNCA Inter Districts Women’s tournament. R Abarna hit a fifty (85) to help Salem post 138/8 in 30 overs before Rithika ran through the Coimbatore batting line-up.

SR Monishaa top-scored for Coimbatore with 40 runs. Brief scores: At Krishnagiri: Dindigul 202/4 in 30 ovs (KS Jai Shiva Shree 81, M Viswa Harini 36) bt Thiruvarur 79 in 27.2 ovs (R Abish Jebeshy 31, S Asrankha 4/22, S Aishwarya Menon 3/12); Krishnagiri 153/7 in 30 ovs (K Hasini 70, T Rithika 30) lost to Chengalpattu 154/2 in 26.5 ovs (Neha Yuvaraj 75 n.o, SR Srisuveedha 33 n.o); At Tiruchirapalli: Thanjavur 47 in 21.4 ovs (S Kanashri 3/7, P Hasini 3/8) lost to Tiruchirapalli 48/1 in 10 ovs (R Keerthana Shree 29 n.o); Sivagangai 74/8 in 30 ovs lost to Tirunelveli 75/4 in 14.5 ovs (S Nagaraji 3/16); Salem 138/8 in 30 ovs (R Abarna 85, B Shree Swagatha 3/27, N. Natasha 3/16) bt Coimbatore 99 in 22 ovs (SR Monishaa 40, SJ Rithika 6/11); Thoothukudi 32 in 18 ovs lost to Namakkal 33 no loss in 2.5 ovs; Karur 100 in 27 ovs (E Guna 26, Krishnan Kavya Sritha 3/8, T Alagurani 3/23, P Janani 2/28, J Jayasakthi 2/12) lost to Madurai 101/7 in 25.3 ovs (P Janani 28, T Maheswari 2/17); Thiruvallur 144/9 in 30 ovs (VR Yeshwanthika 34, J Umamageshwari 3/21, V Kowsalya 2/17, J Mohana Priya 2/27) lost to Ranipet 145/2 in 25 ovs (S Rinaaz 65 n.o, R Ragavi 37).

St. Bede’s win

Josh Shane Francis scored an unbeaten 78 as St. Bede’s AI Higher Secondary School beat Don Bosco by nine wickets in the 2024 DB-MRF inter-school U-16 tournament final. Batting first, Don Bosco were all out for 121 in 30 overs with S Srivatsan top-scoring for them (32). For St. Bede’s, RD Pranav Ragavendra took three wickets for 14 runs. In reply, Francis smashed a fifty to help them chase down the target in 14 overs. Brief scores: Don Bosco 121 in 30 ovs (S Srivatsan 32, S Sujithraj 30, RD Pranav Ragavendra 3/14, V Shavin 2/23) lost to St. Bede’s AI Hr Sec School 123/1 in 14 ovs (Josh Shane Francis 78 n.o); Player of the final - Josh Shane Francis (St.Bede’s); Best Batter - Aniruth V (Chettinad Vidhyasaram); Best Bowler: A Sreejith (Don Bosco); Best all-rounder: S Prapanjan (St.Bede’s).