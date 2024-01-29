‘Shortcut’ for motorists, work cut out for residents in Chennai

CHENNAI: With a huge number of motorists daily using the subway near Arundhathiyar Nagar, which was originally intended for use only by local residents, the clamour for a better road in the area has grown louder. Arundhathiyar Nagar is a residential area in North Chennai that lies between Vyasarpadi in the north and Perambur in the South.

Vehicles plying from Vyasarpadi towards Otteri have to take the Perambur High Road or the Ambedkar College Road. However, to avoid an extra travel of 2 km, motorists use the narrow road on Perambur High Road and drive through Arundhathiyar Nagar.