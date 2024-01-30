An ode to obsession

CHENNAI : A paati surrounded by the familiar items in a kutti kadai, pastel doodles of smiling women, birds and plants in Auroville, and a caricature sketch of Veerappan — these are among the 30-odd artworks hanging on cloth walls of Artifact Artspace. From animation, and posters, to sculptures, each work in Thiruvizha Chennai’s exhibition was across mediums, resisting easy definition.

Yet, the common theme that weaves the work of 12 artists is ‘Pitha’ — madness or devotion devoid of reasoning. “In ancient Tamil poetry and literature, the word ‘Pitha’ refers to a person intoxicated by devotion. The line is Pitha Pirai Soodi. To be an artist, you have to be obsessed about your medium,” explains Aadhi, artist and co-curator. In line with this, the Thiruvizha poster announces the theme and poses a question: “Have you ever been so obsessed with something that it starts to seem like you’re going mad?” If you’re expecting answers to this question, expect to obtain more questions in this exhibition that celebrates and indulges obsession.

In the spirit of art bringing change to society, ‘Pitha’ is also raising funds for the Ennore gas leak and floods. “With these funds, we will be able to help the activists there and promote their activism,” says Aadhi.