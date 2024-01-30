Bringing back The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is one of those weird instances of reverse catfish. It attempts to hook you with a start that has some of its most boring gameplay and cutscenes. I thought the characters looked basic and buff — like, they would not be out of place in Valorant, enough to throw me off giving the game an honest shot. The first boss fight felt like a budget version of something in a street fighter game. I almost felt bad for Sargon, the lead character. He is one of the most reactive and fun characters to play with in videogames, and he felt almost out of place in this dry start. And then suddenly, The Lost Crown had me declaring that it might just be one of the best games I would play this year.

We have heard the story of the Lost Crown before. It’s no different from the seasoned trope in the Zelda series and in the Mario games. Here, the real Prince of Persia is kidnapped, right under the supervision Sargon and his “Immortals” crew.