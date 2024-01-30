‘Buzz on giving Koyambedu bus stand land for mall baseless’

CHENNAI: The fact-check unit of the state government issued a clarification on Monday, refuting claims of any intention to allocate the vacated Koyambedu bus stand land to construct Lulu Mall.

The statement comes in response to some reports circulating on social media suggesting that the government was considering such a move.

In a social media post, the fact-check unit dismissed the reports as baseless rumours. The post emphasised that Housing and Urban Development Secretary C Samayamoorthy had also categorically denied charges, labelling the rumour as entirely false and fabricated.