Ratnam Koothapiran: The maestro of Tamil theatre and his journey of innovation and success

One thing leading to another, Ratnam’s stage presence and the ability to churn out dialogues fetched him a landmark character in Manorama’s play India Today. A political satire, a norm in that era, Ratnam recalls a nervy moment when he made a hash of a dialogue, only to be saved by the timely act of Manorama with a witty riposte.

For Ratnam, it was a question of balancing his studies. A strict condition from Koothapiran was that in no way the education should take a back seat. The big moment was to play a key character in the play Sattayai Thedum Pambarangal, where Sripriya made a stormy entry into the theatre with three varied roles. “My character had a lot of importance and depth in a plot which had its moments of suspense to keep the audience in tenterhooks,” he says.

Enriched with confidence to rub shoulders with the prominent names of the time, Ratnam says the glorious moment was during an inter-collegiate competition where he was selected in an audition to essay the lead character of writer Sujatha’s master thriller Oru Kolai. Ratnam’s joy knew no bounds but deep inside he pressed the panic button as he had to reprise the role so effortlessly done by Poornam Viswanathan, who doubled up as the director.