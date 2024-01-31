Kickstart February with warm and wholesome breakfast recipes from Chennai's home chefs

CHENNAI : How many times have we heard, ‘Eat breakfast like a king’? While in the run of life, many skip the first meal of the day, why not start the month of February by inculcating the habit of starting your day with a plate of hot breakfast? It can not just elevate your mood but is also energetic, healthy, and wholesome. As we get ready to enter the shortest month of the year, Anushree Madhavan, Aparna U, Devrishi, and Sonu M Kothari bring you a few recipes that are easy to make at home.

Mehti na dhebra - Sangeetha Bagani, home maker

Ingredients

Bajra flour: 1 cup

Wheat flour: 1/2 cup

Salt to taste

Pinch of hing (asafoetida)

Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp

Coriander powder: 1 tsp

Sesame seeds: 1 tbsp

Sugar: 1 tsp

Ajwain (crushed): 1/2 tsp

Ginger (crushed): 1 tsp

Green chilli (chopped): 1

Handful of chopped methi leaves

Oil: 2 tbsp

Yoghurt: 1/2 cup, approx

Method