Man gets double life sentence for killing wife, step-son

A few months later, Gunasundari and David separated ways and she went to live with her mother at New Washermenpet. Gunasundari was seven months pregnant at the time.

In November 2014, David came to his mother-in-law Nagavalli’s house and started an argument with Gunasundari. In a fit of rage, he attacked Gunasundari, Mahesh and Nagavalli with a knife and fled. Gunasundari and Mahesh died on the spot while Nagavalli was sent to the hospital for treatment.

The New Washermenpet police registered a case and were able to arrest David eight years later from Chennai in 2022.