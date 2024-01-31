Stakeholders weigh in on budget expectations, calls for inclusive growth and strategic investments

Aside from the focus on “development”, where are the funds for art and culture? Even if there is so much funding for tech, urbanisation, digitisation, etc...they are building temples, which are also sculpted by artists. It just shows that artists are just for show. Are we not proud of our artists? Where are the funds for art and culture? There is not even an anecdotal mention of funds for these sectors that need the most support. In a country that has diverse natural ecosystems and cultures, what is the meaning of development?

Muhammed Adnaan, student

As an investor deeply rooted in the railways and infrastructure sectors, I await the upcoming budget with a keen eye on strategic allocations. Last year’s budgetary boost on capital expenditure was a positive step, but with national elections on the horizon, I anticipate a renewed focus on propelling infrastructural development. Projects involving high-speed rail, refurbishment of stations, and strong safety protocols continue to be at the top of my expectations.