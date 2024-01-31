Tambaram corporation encroaching waterbodies, allege residents

CHENNAI: The Tambaram corporation has been accused of water body encroachments as few infrastructure projects were alleged to be on water bodies or adjoining areas.

On January 26, foundation stones were laid for construction of a health and wellness centre on a vacant land at Aishwarya Nagar in Chrompet. But some of the residents opposed the construction work alleging that the land was part of Putheri Lake. Activists allege that the lake bund is continuously encroached and the land is what remains of the bund.

According to locals, an earlier plan by the revenue department to construct a building was also halted following opposition. “Putheri Lake was encroached even before the merger with the Tambaram Corporation. But authorities continued to flout the rules and turned a blind eye to encroachments,” said Anandan, a resident.

The sewage pumping station in Pammal was alleged to be on a site belonging to a temple pond. However, the corporation had clarified that it is not a full fledged water body and necessary permissions were obtained from concerned authorities.