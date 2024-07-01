A game changer in Ophthalmology

CHENNAI: Heads-up 3D visualisation is a technology used in various surgical procedures, including cataract and retina surgeries. It offers advantages over traditional surgical microscopes, such as improved depth perception and enhanced visualisation, improving surgical outcomes. It also enhances the ability to record and share surgical procedures for educational purposes. The state-of-the-art Zeiss Artevo 800 digital microscope is used in Rajan Eye Care Hospital to provide the best surgical outcomes for patients undergoing cataract and retinal surgeries.

Utility in Cataract Surgery

In cataract surgery, a 3D heads-up display allows surgeons to see a more detailed and three-dimensional view of the eye. This helps better identify the position and characteristics of the cataract and the surrounding eye structures. Depth perception is crucial in cataract surgery to safely remove the clouded lens and implant an intraocular lens. 3D visualisation aids in perceiving depth accurately which can lead to greater precision during surgery, potentially reducing the risk of complications. Surgeons can record surgeries and use the 3D heads-up display for teaching and training purposes, allowing newer surgeons to learn from experienced ones.

Utility in Vitreoretinal Surgery

Vitreoretinal surgeries often require delicate and precise manoeuvres on the thin and sensitive retina. 3D visualisation can provide a detailed view of the retina’s structure and pathology. Surgeons can magnify specific areas of the retina for close examination and perform microsurgery with greater accuracy. Procedures such as retinal detachment repair, diabetic vitrectomy, or macular hole closure benefit from the ability to precisely target and manipulate tissue using 3D visualisation. Recording and sharing 3D surgical footage is valuable for documenting cases and consulting with other specialists.

The equipment required for heads-up 3D visualisation typically includes a high-definition 3D display, a camera system mounted on the surgical microscope, and specialised software to process and display the 3-D images. Surgeons wear polarised glasses to view the 3D images on the display. The surgery can be simultaneously viewed by multiple people wearing polarised glasses in the operation theatre. While heads-up 3D visualisation requires specific training for surgeons to adapt to this technology. Overall, 3D heads-up visualisation has the potential to enhance the precision, safety, and educational aspects of cataract and retina surgeries, benefiting both surgeons and patients.

Robotic Cataract Surgery (CATALYS)

Cataracts are a common eye condition that can cause cloudy or blurry vision. Cataract surgery is a procedure to remove the cloudy lens of the eye and replace it with an artificial lens called an intraocular lens (IOL). This surgery is typically done to improve vision and reduce the impact of cataracts on daily life.

Femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery (FLACS) is an advanced and safe technique which utilises a femtosecond laser to perform the key steps in cataract surgery. It is a more precise and automated approach to traditional cataract surgery. It involves the use of a femtosecond laser, which emits extremely short pulses of light, to create incisions in the cornea, open the lens capsule, and soften the cataract for easier removal.