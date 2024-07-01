Man steals valuables worth Rs 2 crore from ex-employer’s locker in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was arrested by Foreshore Estate police for allegedly stealing 250 sovereigns of gold, 10 kg of silver articles and Rs 25 lakh cash from his former employer’s house.

For the past 10 years, Saravanan of Ashok Nagar, had been working as a driver for L Gopalakrishnan of RA Puram, a stock market trader.

He was terminated recently for his suspicious behaviour. “Meanwhile, Gopalakrishnan realised his locker keys were missing. On Saturday, he managed to open it only to find all items stolen,” police said.

Based on his complaint, police arrested Saravanan on Sunday. “We are conducting inquiries to recover the stolen valuables worth a total of Rs 2 crore,” the police added.