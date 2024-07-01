Pride amid prejudice: 5K people attend Chennai's self-respect parade

CHENNAI: Despite being targeted with hatred on social media before the event, the 16th Tamil Nadu Rainbow Coalition Self-Respect Parade was held peacefully on Sunday. Nearly 5,000 people echoed Aadhalal Kadhal Seivein (therefore I love) as they marched holding rainbow flags and placards from Rajarathinam Stadium to Ramada in Egmore. In an attempt to create awareness about LGBTIQA+, the Ripon building was lit up in rainbow colours on Sunday evening.

Emphasising that pride celebrations should not be restricted within the community, LGBTQIA+ activist and founder of theatre group Kattiyakari Srijith Sundaram, said awareness towards liberation should happen from the grassroots.

“This is the pride movement of the people and for the people. We don’t involve any corporate companies in the activities,” he added. The TN Rainbow Coalition collective members also presented a video of government school students across the 38 districts in the state celebrating pride last week in collaboration with the Neelam Cultural Trust.

According to IAS officer R Sudhan, constant sensitisation would help build an inclusive society and spread awareness among different sections of society. “There is a necessity for such events to happen all around the country. We should not see people as black and white. We should acknowledge that every colour is important, as visible in a rainbow,” he added.