AAI top official in Chennai under lens in 267 kg gold smuggling case

CHENNAI: A senior official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in Chennai is under the scanner of the Customs probe into the smuggling of 267kg gold worth Rs 167 crore via the gift shop Airhub located at the departure lounge of the airport.

Sources said that Airhub’s owner — Sabir Ali from Chennai — was referred to Selvanayagam, the joint general manager (JGM) of AAI by the Chennai airport director’s office. Selvanayagam had allegedly recommended Sabir to Vidvedaa PRG to get a shop allotted to him, sources added.

Vidvedaa PRG is the authorised retail concessionaire for Chennai airport, which leased out the space to Airhub, the shop which Customs said was a front for a Sri Lankan gold smuggling syndicate.

On Monday, Selvanayagam’s house in Kancheepuram district was searched by Customs officials, multiple sources said. Houses and offices of two top officials, including one Prithvi, of Vidvedaa PRG in Chennai were also searched by Customs, the sources added.

Customs is also probing the role of Vidvedaa PRG officials in giving an allotment to Sabir Ali, given that he had no prior retail experience and was a YouTuber with no financial wherewithal. Airhub’s contract was terminated by the firm after their role in the racket came to light.

When contacted by TNIE, the airport director declined to comment, while Selvanayagam could not be reached. It is understood that Prithvi has tendered his resignation to Vidvedaa PRG due to this issue. No official statement has been issued by Customs regarding the matter.

Earlier, the Customs probe found that Sabir Ali and seven employees of Airhub had coordinated with Sri Lankan transit passengers to smuggle 267kg gold, worth Rs 167 crore, in the span of two months. Sources said that the shop’s deposit was funded by an Abu Dhabi-based Sri Lankan who had funnelled around Rs 70 lakh to Sabir Ali through various accounts. All eight persons have been arrested by Customs, along with a Sri Lankan transit passenger.

According to sources, Airhub is not the only retail shop whose employees were found to be allegedly aiding gold smugglers. Two staff members of another shop were also found to be involved, but the shop’s contract has not been terminated.

Two other shops, one specialising in the sale of silk clothing and another selling Kashmiri apparel, had been issued a termination of contract by Vidvedaa PRG recently, based on suspicion that their staff were involved in gold smuggling, sources added.