Playing with fire and frosting

CHENNAI: In the cozy confines of her home, where mixing bowls clatter and oven timers click, Juveria Fathima, a 21-year-old student and home baker, turns simple ingredients into extraordinary confections. Her small business, Bakereyah, started in 2021, is a wonderland where creativity and dedication meet, capturing the essence of celebration in each creation. What began as a hobby to satisfy her sweet cravings has blossomed into a thriving business, celebrated particularly for her latest creation, the burn-away cakes.

A self-taught baker, Juveria draws her creative spark from Pinterest articles and YouTube tutorials. “I started baking because I enjoy making people happy with my treats during their celebrations. Their happiness motivates me to keep getting better,” shares Juveria.

Her journey into the world of burn-away cakes began with a scroll through social media, where she discovered the latest dessert craze. What started as a curiosity soon became her signature creation when her client’s request turned her dessert into a hit. Explaining her technique, she says, “Making a burn-away cake isn’t much different from any other. It starts with frosting the topmost layer’s edges, then carefully placing burn-away paper before sealing it with another layer of frosting for that wow factor. Whether revealing a heartfelt message or a design, burn-away cakes never fail to captivate and surprise people.”

Navigating the process of creating burn-away cakes posed challenges for Juveria. She explains the scarcity of resources and the mechanism involved in using burn-away paper. “Sourcing the burn-away paper was a huge challenge. Most of the stores in Chennai didn’t have what I was looking for. Another was the fear of the burning paper not burning at all due to the moisture of the cake. Since I make all my cakes on the day of delivery, the burn-away worked seamlessly,” she shares.