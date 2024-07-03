Playing with fire and frosting

CHENNAI: In the cozy confines of her home, where mixing bowls clatter and oven timers click, Juveria Fathima, a 21-year-old student and home baker, turns simple ingredients into extraordinary confections. Her small business, Bakereyah, started in 2021, is a wonderland where creativity and dedication meet, capturing the essence of celebration in each creation. What began as a hobby to satisfy her sweet cravings has blossomed into a thriving business, celebrated particularly for her latest creation, the burn-away cakes.
A self-taught baker, Juveria draws her creative spark from Pinterest articles and YouTube tutorials. “I started baking because I enjoy making people happy with my treats during their celebrations. Their happiness motivates me to keep getting better,” shares Juveria.
Her journey into the world of burn-away cakes began with a scroll through social media, where she discovered the latest dessert craze. What started as a curiosity soon became her signature creation when her client’s request turned her dessert into a hit. Explaining her technique, she says, “Making a burn-away cake isn’t much different from any other. It starts with frosting the topmost layer’s edges, then carefully placing burn-away paper before sealing it with another layer of frosting for that wow factor. Whether revealing a heartfelt message or a design, burn-away cakes never fail to captivate and surprise people.”
Navigating the process of creating burn-away cakes posed challenges for Juveria. She explains the scarcity of resources and the mechanism involved in using burn-away paper. “Sourcing the burn-away paper was a huge challenge. Most of the stores in Chennai didn’t have what I was looking for. Another was the fear of the burning paper not burning at all due to the moisture of the cake. Since I make all my cakes on the day of delivery, the burn-away worked seamlessly,” she shares.
Juveria’s baking journey began in class 10 when she received her first oven. “At first, I could only whip up a decent brownie and a simple chocolate sponge. Over time, I began to master frosting and layered cakes. As a sweet tooth, I always dreamt of starting my own business, which led to Bakereyah,” she says. Beyond baking, she has ventured into Pinterest-themed picnic rentals, and collaborations with Instagram influencers like Cafes of Chennai and Madrasscapes, who inspired her latest venture. “Collaboration builds exposure and fuels my creativity. It’s not just about expanding my business but also learning and growing alongside others,” she says.
Despite juggling the demands of running a business and her studies as a student, she approaches each day with enthusiasm. “Having a supportive environment always helped me boost my confidence. There were times when I had to pause for important exams and tests, but when you love what you do, it doesn’t feel like work,” she says.
Going forward, Juveria aims to expand her menu with exciting additions such as introducing new flavours for Jumbo Cookies and exploring options like egg-free variations and petite Bento Cakes.
The burn-away cakes begin at Rs 800 for a 500-gram serving. For details, visit her Instagram handle @bakereyah.