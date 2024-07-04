Chennai's budding talents shine at 'Enter Stage' event

CHENNAI : Theatre arts have become a dynamic avenue for self-expression, with a surge of new talent emerging across the city. Spanning from its ancient roots to contemporary adaptations, the stage is alive as debutant artistes bring fresh narratives, captivating audiences with their solo performances. Among the myriad ways, these artistes express themselves through monologues that allow them to explore and portray diverse characters.

Supporting debutant artistes in their theatrical journeys is Poochu’s, a production company dedicated to helping young talents live their theatrical dreams. Established in loving memory of a friend, Poochu’s is a collaboration between Nicholas Productions and Studio D5. The company creates opportunities for aspiring dancers, singers, and theatre artistes to pursue their passions. One such initiative is the ‘Enter Stage’ event, which celebrated its 16th edition on Sunday at VidyaSagar. The venue buzzed with excitement as debutant artistes delivered captivating monologues, showcasing their talent and passion for theatre.

For some, theatre is a fleeting school experience. But for Shrija, a college student, school performances were merely the beginning. “Being on stage always felt like home. Theatre became more than a school activity; it was where I could be anything, don multiple masks, and still find my true self,” she shares. Her latest performance, The Great Indian Kalyanam, was both thought-provoking and humorous, brilliantly highlighting the absurdities of Indian marriages.

Srinivas’s journey to the stage was not a straight shot. A chance encounter — a minor role as a museum security guard in a play — sparked an interest within him. IT professional by day, a theatre artiste by night, Srinivas dreams of playing negative shades on the silver screen someday, as a full-time artiste.

Inspiration often finds its roots in the love and support of family. For Sriram Nambiar, his mother has been the cornerstone of his artistic journey. “I’ve always wanted to be on stage, whether it’s dancing, singing, or acting. My mother, a theatre artiste who performed in the production of ‘Mamma Mia’, has been my greatest inspiration. I was inspired just by watching her rehearse,” he says. Talks about the platform’s nurturing environment for emerging talents, he says, “This is the perfect space to showcase your abilities, especially if you’re a budding artiste in theatre. It is where you can discover whether you want to pursue theatre as a hobby or a career.”

Poochu’s production is committed to creating initiatives that bring together diverse artistes, aiming to build a community that redefines conventional labels and standards. “Everyone needs opportunities and validation. A single person can be talented in multiple areas — they might be a writer, actor, dancer, performer, or comedian. People are happy being a Jack of all trades and being a master of none. The potential is immense and the learning curve is very hopeful,” shares Dakshana, social media, and marketing head of Poochu’s.

Enter Stage serves as a platform for anyone interested in stepping onto the stage to shed their apprehensions, concerns, and self-doubt and simply give it a try. As for the future, Poochu’s production is committed to maintaining the high standards set by their brainchild, Enter Stage, while actively seeking new opportunities and initiatives to expand avenues for theatre enthusiasts.

Their upcoming production ‘Grease – the Musical’ will take place at the Madras Music Academy on August 17. Follow poochus_ production on Instagram for updates.