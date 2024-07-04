Pallikaranai caste killing main accused granted bail

CHENNAI: With the Principal District and Sessions Court of Chengalpattu on Wednesday granting bail to Dinesh, the first accused in the alleged caste-motivated murder of his brother-in-law, all the five men accused of killing a Scheduled Caste youth in Pallikaranai on February 24 have been granted bail.

The other accused, Sriram, Jothilingam, Stephen Kumar and Vishnu, had earlier successfully applied for bail from the same court. The five men were arrested for allegedly murdering Praveen using knives after he married Dinesh’s sister D Sharmila, who belonged to the OBC-Yadava caste. A case under sections for murder and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act was registered by Pallikaranai police. Sharmila died by suicide on April 22.

While allowing the petition on Wednesday, the judge said that the accused had been in judicial custody for 131 days and recorded that the police investigation was complete and the chargesheet had been filed.

The judge ordered Dinesh’s release on execution of a Rs 10,000 bond with two sureties each.

He was also directed to report before the court at 10.30 am on all working days for 30 days.