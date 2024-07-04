Poile Sengupta's new book delves into adolescence and family dynamics

CHENNAI : There is magic in the books that take us through memory lane, words strung together in a bid to make us relive our sweetest childhood memories. Poile Sengupta’s new release, A Higgledy Piggledy Growing Up, does exactly that. Following the life of Neel, a fourteen-year-old schoolboy, the book explores the intricacies of adolescence and multi-generational family dynamics, laced with themes of patriotism, communal hatred, unity, and friendship.

A playwright, poet, novelist, and short fiction writer, Poile has been weaving magic with words for five decades across all genres of writing. The inspiration for this book, she shares, stemmed from her experiences as a writer and educator. Speaking about her literary influences, Poile mentions that her writing is influenced by more things than books. “I am influenced by my family, my neighbourhood, the street vendors, the daily news, and, of course, by books,” she remarks. It is this ability to extract inspiration from the mundane that transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, and Poile does that incredibly well.

Writing from the perspective of a young boy posed a unique challenge for Poile. “The writing process is always very mysterious. For this book, the challenge was to become Neel, a 13 and 3/4-year-old boy. I had to leave myself behind. But that is not always easy,” she reflects. This transformation required Poile to immerse herself fully into Neel’s world to authentically capture his voice and experiences. “The most difficult category to write for is the very young who want fun and a good story. This is the age group where the illustrator is perhaps more important than the writer,” she notes. Capturing the essence of the book, the cover is designed and illustrated by Sanjoli C and Stuti Sen.