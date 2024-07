Power outage in Chennai on July 5 for maintenance work

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday (July 5) to facilitate maintenance work.

Guindy: Adambakkam, Saraswati Nagar area, Kalki Nagar, Vinayagapuram, A.G.S. Colony, 5th Street, 6th Street, 7th Street, Escaloms Flats, DRA Flats, Salma Flats, Balaji Nagar 23rd Street to 37th Street, Alandur, Miot, DD Quarters, Mount Hospital, North Silver Street, Defense Colony, Cemetery Road, Nanganallur, Voltas Colony, 100ft Road Part One, Civil Aviation Colony, Ayyappa Nagar, Kanniga Colony Part One, Lashmi Nagar, 3rd Stage, SBI. Colony 3rd Stage, Ram Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Kuberan Nagar, 12th Street, Kuberan Nagar 10th Street, Ram Nagar South 17th Street.

Ambattur: Koladi, Devi Nagar, KPS Nagar, Aravin Nagar, TTS Nagar, Easwaran Nagar, Natesan Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Anbu Nagar Area, Chellayamman Nagar, Millennium Town Phase 1, 2, and 3, Padasalai Street, Kambar Nagar.

Velachery: Velachery Bypass 100 Feet Road, Lakshmi Nagar 1st Street to 6th Street, Rajiv Gandhi Street, MGR Nagar 1st Street to 7th Street, Venkateswara Nagar 1st Street to 2nd Street.

Pallavaram: Adam Nagar, Anagaputhur, Shankar Nagar 38th Street to 41st Street, Appasamy Nagar, Shankar Nagar Main Road.