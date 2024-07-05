Madras HC to decide fate of temple tower in Royapettah today

CHENNAI: With Royapettah residents opposing the plan to demolish a temple tower at Whites Road for Chennai Metro Phase II work, the Madras High Court will take a final decision on the matter on Friday. The court had earlier asked the CMRL and the HR&CE department to consider the possibility of moving the gopuram (tower) of Sri Rathina Vinayagar Temple to another place using advanced technology.

Their respective counsels are expected to report back to the court about the suggestion, on Friday. However, a CMRL official said shifting the tower is not viable.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the residents took out a protest demanding that the authorities don’t raze the structure. The devotees said the temple was built over 250 years ago, while the five-tier Raja Gopuram was 30-40 years old.

“The Sri Rathina Vinayagar Temple which is also known as Sri Durgai Amman Temple is the only Durga Temple in Chennai facing North,” said Salaai Umapathy, a devotee. The decision to demolish the gopuram was challenged by way of a PIL by the devotees represented by the Aalayam Kappom Foundation before the Madras High Court.