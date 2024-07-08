Man who attempted suicide succumbs at hospital in Chennai

CHENNAI: The 33-year-old man who attempted suicide at Gummidipoondi when revenue officials tried to evict him from his house on Thursday, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Rajkumar. Officials said the patta of the land on which the house was constructed, was not in Rajkumar’s name.

He had been living with his mother in a small thatched house in Netaji Nagar, on a plot which was intended for use as an approach way for an apartment behind the house. “Since the path was blocked, we were unable to coordinate rescue efforts for the cluster of apartments behind his house during Cyclone Michaung,” the officials added.

When revenue officials, went to evict Rajkumar, he entered into an argument with them. Subsequently, he attempted to end his life and ran out of the house. The police rushed him to a nearby government hospital, from where he was referred to Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. District collector had earlier suspended three revenue officials in connection with the incident.

(Help for those having suicidal thoughts available on TN helpline 104 and Sneha helpline 044-24640050)