Seven-year-old girl, mom killed as lorry rams car in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old woman and her seven-year-old daughter died after a lorry rammed into the back of their car near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu. The woman’s husband and their eldest daughter sustained severe injuries and are currently under treatment.

According to Chengalpattu taluk police, Sudharsan (37), his wife S Ranjani and their two daughters — S Manasvini and S Satvika (10) — were returning home to Thalambur after visiting their cattle farm near Madurantakam.

“As the car neared Pazhaveli, Sudharsan stopped the car behind an omnibus. As the family was waiting for the bus to move, a speeding lorry came up behind and rammed into the back of their car, crushing it against the bus in front,” police said.

Ranjani and Manasvini died on the spot, while the other two sustained severe injuries. Passerby informed police, who rushed to the spot and send the bodies for postmortem examination. The injured were admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

Police have registered a case and further probe is on. Due to the accident, traffic near Madurantakam was disrupted for close to four hours.