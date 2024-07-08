Tunes of triumphs

CHENNAI: The resounding success of ‘Kaavaalaa’, with its staggering 185 million views on YouTube, underscores not only its melody but also the vocals of Shilpa Rao. Beyond the numbers lies a tale of unwavering commitment. Shilpa is popular for her unique voice that effortlessly merges passion and talent. On the heels of receiving her first award for a Tamil song for Kaavaalaa, Shilpa echoes her journey and her profound love for music.

Creative collaborations

Shilpa’s foray into Tamil music was inspired by maestros like AR Rahman. She says, “My first experience of listening to any Tamil music was from Rahman sir. Since then I have been following all his albums. Once you keep hearing that language, more than anything else, you catch the sound and the expression of it which is important to sing a song. I have also had the good fortune of working with Raja sir for Paa. There are so many Tamil indie artistes that I listen to. It is so amazing to hear them use the language in interesting ways.”

As the craze for Jailer was catching on, the tunes of Kaavaala had the whole nation dancing. Describing the experience of making the song, she says, “It started when Anirudh had sent me the scratch of the song. When I heard the song initially, I was a bit doubtful. I just trusted his vision and came to Chennai to record the song.

The way Anirudh records is very convenient and helpful. It’s more like a jam. It is not like a recording. He tells me some idea and then we execute it, then and there. It is a very focused approach — taking everything word by word, pronunciations, and the expression on it. All the credit goes to Anirudh for envisioning me in the song and then recording me like that. It was a fantastic recording experience with him.”