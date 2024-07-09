Chennai corporation to administer six-in-one vaccination for all stray dogs

CHENNAI: The city corporation will administer a six-in-one vaccination, in addition to the usual ARV (anti-rabies vaccine) shot, to stray dogs in all zones to prevent the spread of inter-canine diseases and also leptospirosis, which can be picked up even by humans from dogs. Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan said the proposal will be first placed before the council.

The six-in-one vaccine also covers canine distemper, a viral infection that infects the dog’s respiratory and neurological system, and parvovirus, which affects the gastrointestinal tract. Pet dogs may also contract the viral infection from stray dogs, and this may often prove fatal.

Veterinary officer Kamal Hussain told TNIE, “This year onwards, we are planning to administer the six-in-one vaccination, and tenders for procurement will be invited soon. This is the first time a corporation is introducing such an initiative for stray dogs.”

In another positive development, the number of stray cattle menace complaints sent to the city corporation has nearly halved after the fine amount was increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, Radhakrishnan told reporters on Monday. The civic body has seized around 1,500 stray cattle from the streets this financial year and penalties have also been collected.

As per new regulations, if a cattle head is seized for the third time, it will be removed from the owner’s care and impounded in designated sheds. The civic body is in the process of identifying land plots for this purpose. Kamal Hussain told TNIE that the Animal Husbandry Department has proposed a parcel of land in Padappai for this purpose.