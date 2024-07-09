CUMTA likely to roll out integrated ticketing system by next January

CHENNAI: Commuters in Chennai will soon be able to use a single integrated ticketing system to travel in both MTC buses and metro trains. The system is modelled on the lines of transport network in Singapore and the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) plans to introduce the multi-modal journey planner’s first phase in December 2024 or the month after.

This comes after the CUMTA selected Bengaluru-based firm Moving Tech Innovations Limited, a subsidiary of Juspay group, which runs the Namma Yatri app in Bengaluru, to develop the journey planner last week. CUMTA special officer I Jayakumar told TNIE, “The first phase of the Integrated Ticketing System could also include cab aggregators and share autos. We are working out the modalities.”

Commuters could make the payments either through QR codes or through OTPs for settling cab fares. The Indian Railways is likely to implement the integrated ticketing system into its functioning in another two to three months. “We are following up with the railways and they have to take a final decision keeping in mind other cities too,” he said.

The CUMTA is also planning to add several features, including booking of film tickets and parking, in the application. Currently, the public transport services such as bus, metro, MRTS and suburban trains, in Chennai are provided by three different agencies.