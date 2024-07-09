Rythms of a ‘Rock goddess’

CHENNAI: A thousand people are seated with their eyes on a contestant, cheering, at the filming of season 19 of America’s Got Talent (AGT) audition on March 17. As the sounds of the crowd grew louder, the time was nearing for Maya Neelakantan to take over the stage in Los Angeles. “I had performed for a gathering of 50 in an ashram, but now, it is in the thousands. The crowd was loud and I heard them screaming. I was nervous as this also marks my first stage appearance,” says 11-year-old Maya.

In a viral video shared on the Internet, we see her father Neelakantan asking her, “Are you ready?”. “Yes,” says Maya as she takes centre stage. Dressed in a lehenga set in shades of pink, yellow, and orange, her hair flowing down in braids, adorned with triangle-and-round-shaped bindis, golden jewellery, red nail paint, holding a Gibson Signature 1979 Les Paul Custom guitar signed by Tool guitarist Adam Jones — gifted to her back in September 2022 — Maya introduced herself as a native of Chennai to the judges.

Breaking the Internet

Commencing with the improv of raga ‘Nata Bhairavi’, her 100-second performance peaked with the rendition of Papa Roach’s Last Resort. “I am always at ease and comfortable when I play the guitar, and all my nervousness changed into confidence then,” shares Maya. Mesmerised by her performance, the four judges of AGT — Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel — and the audience gave her a standing ovation. Simon even called her a ‘rock goddess’. “The performance felt like mere seconds, but after it was done and the reactions I received, that felt like hours,” she adds.

“The AGT team invited us to participate in the competition on May 4, 2023, on my birthday. Since then, I have been practising my act,” she says. For the next ten months, Maya planned and worked on her music. “I played Last Resort when I was seven years old. When the list shared with us by the AGT team mentioned the song, I knew which one to pick,” she shares, adding that she also had a list of songs. “The raga sat well with the song I chose, so I knew what I had to do.”

After completing her performance and coming backstage, Maya felt accomplished. “I have come across people saying that they want to go on stage again and again and now, I understand the reason and the feeling behind it. I, too, want to get on a stage and hold a mic while people cheer for me,” says an elated Maya. Currently, the video is making rounds online and Maya is the talk of the World Wide Web.